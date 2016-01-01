Getting Started!

Ok, so this is the very first entry in my log. I wanted to put my current stats on here so you can see the progress (or lack of it) that I make. If you aren’t sure what some of these acronyms mean, you can do a quick google search to find out. All my measurements are in inches.

BPEL: 7.4

NBPEL: 7.0

BEG: 5.1

FL: 3.7

I’m more of a grower than a shower in the length department. But, like I said before, it’s girth that will be my main goal. I’m hoping to gain about 0.5 inches in penis girth using the pump.

I am a busy guy so can’t train every day, I just don’t have the time. So, I am training 4 days a week and will see if I can get another day in regularly down the line.

First Impressions of Bathmate

I got myself a new Bathmate X30 in blue a couple of days ago and was psyched to get going. It is quite different using one of these penis pumps with water. I was so used to using an air suction pump, but this does feel good. For my first session I wanted to take a shower and use the shower strap that I got with my order. Turns out it’s very useful and leaves my hands free to wash my hair and get clean while the pump is on me.

I did have a few problems getting a good contact against my body. I kept losing the vacuum after a few seconds. I’m used to laying down to use a pump, so standing upright with the pump at a 90 degree angle was different. Anyway, after some playing around with positions I got it to stay in place.

The valve works well at the top, and I like the measuring aid on the side. That’s what I’ll use to gauge my progress while in the pump. Although the measurements with a tape measure are what I’ll use to truly keep track of growth.

The first time I only pumped for about 10 minutes, just to get used to it and try things out. I was impressed overall! I can see why people like these so much. I did get a good pump right after and could see a difference. It’s turning those temporary size gains into lasting gains – but that’s penis enlargement for you.

The Rest Of The Week

With my short session out of the way, I started using the hydropump for 15 minutes a day, Monday through Thursday, and once more on Friday. The extra 5 minutes has been making a difference to the initial girth size increase I get. Looks great! I was hitting 7.5 inches quite soon during mid-week. I am just under that in length so that little gain is good to see.

I didn’t really push too hard this first week, but I will be going a little harder next week and really getting started.