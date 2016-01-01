Bathmate Log: Week 5

Ok, a big week…I took my first measurements and was surprised by what I found. I finished all my training sessions and got a reading on Friday night. I wanted to let the effect of my Friday morning pump session die down so I’d get an accurate natural measurement.

Latest Measurements

BPEL: 7.5

NBPEL: 7.1

BEG: 5.2

FL: 3.9

Now, while these might not look very impressive, I’m happy with the gains in penis size I made for the first 5 weeks. I got an extra 0.1 inch in length, both bone pressed and non-bone pressed; 0.1 inch in base erect girth, and 0.2 inch in flaccid length. It shows that the Bathmate does work if you stick with it and do your routine. I wasn’t expecting to have grown by 0.5 inch or anything anyway, so to just see any progress like this is great!

Like many guys doing penis enlargement have said, you’ll see flaccid length gains more before you see erect gains. And that looks to be right! I only made a 0.1 inch gain erect but a 0.2 inch gain flaccid. I hear it can take time to transfer those flaccid gains to erect. That’s ok because I’m in no rush.

I’m especially happy with the girth gain. This is good! 0.1 inch is a very good gain, it doesn’t sound like a much, but you have to remember that gain is around the entire length of the penis giving a volume gain of about 4-5%. My penis is about 5% bigger than it was when I started.

Expectations

So, what do I expect my gains will be like in the future? I’m not sure. People on forums tend to say that your best gains come in the first few months and they will slow down after that. I’m not looking for crazy big gains so that isn’t a big deal for me. I think I should be able to keep creeping along and get 0.1 inch here and there.

After 6 months or more, if I still want to keep growing, I might have to do some Jelqing as part of the routine. I read that slow squash Jelqs are good for girth expansion, but they do look a bit awkward and potentially painful. There’s one guy who recommends wearing a cock ring after your Bathmate session to keep you penis in it’s enlarged state as long as possible. Letting heal that way is meant to promote better cell duplication (growth) compared to letting your penis return to its normal size. I might try that later on.

Coming Week

I’ll focus on small increases in pressure again next week. My X30 is starting to get a little tight at times, so I might have to upgrade and get a Hydromax X40 – either standard or Xtreme – I haven’t made my my mind yet.