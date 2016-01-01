Bathmate Log: Week 4

Hey there, another week update for you. I took it easier this week and found it more enjoyable to do my pumping. No more pushing really hard, just a decent amount – enough to keep things moving.

Cleaning Time

I had to give the X30 a clean out this week. Having used it for a while now, it started to get some cloudy dirt inside the tube. probably because it is wet a lot of the time. I do try and leave it positioned upright so the water can drain out when I’m not using it. But, sometimes I forget and I leave it on it’s side.

I didn’t bother buying the Bathmate cleaning kit when I ordered but I did end up getting one over the weekend. It’s a long brush with a sponge head that you insert into the pump and scrub it with. I used a little soapy water and it worked well, taking me only about 5 minutes to clean the whole thing. There is a spare sponge head too in case this one wears out or tears. Overall it’s worthwhile getting I think, unless you have another brush you want to use. If it’s a hard brush just be sure it won’t scratch the inside of your penis pump.

Positive Effects Other Than Size Increase

I’ve noticed that using the Hydromax X30 all this time is giving much stronger erections. My penis is harder for sure when I get a boner! The extra blood flow seems to be conditioning my member to quickly put a lot of blood into the Corpus spongiosum (internal tubes holding blood). Now even without the pump on, I get very fast and hard erections. Erection quality is one of the benefits advertised so I guess I shouldn’t be surprised.

Along with this, I’m feeling hornier. My libido is up and I’m wanting sex more often. My partner doesn’t seem to mind that though and we are getting down to business a couple of extra times a week. It must be something to do with the daily erections and arousal that’s telling the brain to want sex more. I don’t know – just a theory.

Growth

There was a small amount of girth growth I think, but I still don’t want to get the measuring tape out just yet. I’m giving it one more week then we’ll see what gains I have made. I expect that BEG will have increased a little, but BPEL will have gone up too. We will see.