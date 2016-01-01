Bathmate Log: Week 3

After last week with all the testicular pain I had using my pump, I was really didn’t want this week to start out the same way. The thing is that it kinda did! I said I was going to see what the max level I could pump to was, and on Monday I really did go for it and squeezed as much water out of the valve as I could. I started slowly and increased the pressure through the duration of my session until in the last minute or so I reached the absolute maximum.

Now that hurt a little. My penis did get very close to the top of my Bathmate, I was definitely above the 7.5 market that I had set before. As for the girth – the expansion was huge! I saw some ring markings around the base of my shaft when I took the pump off. It wasn’t sore or anything, but it showed me that at that level of pressure I would be reaching the limits of the X30 quite quickly.

Red Spots And Discoloration

Another issue I had pumping that hard was the red blood spots that appear. I heard about this before and I know it’s nothing to worry about. It’s just blood being sucked through the under layers of skin due to the strength of the vacuum. But it doesn’t look very attractive. Thankfully it fades after a couple of days.

Another visible side effect of using the Hydromax is the discoloration of the penis. With blood being pulled into the penis so forcefully, it is going into the lower layers of skin and staying there. This makes my penis look a darker brown color to the rest of my body. Not only that, the darker skin tone stops about an inch above the base of my penis where my normal skin tone starts again. It’s like having a very clear line of light and then dark on your penis – weird looking!

I’m not sure how to get around this. Maybe not pumping so hard will do the trick?! Apparently it’s a build up of hemoglobin, biliverdin, and bilirubin inside of the dermis and epidermis.

Some guys are using a cream called Amlactin that is meant to lighten the skin, but I’m not sure I want to mess around with stuff like that. Some others are even trying hydrocortisone which comes in different strengths. Again I don’t really think that’s for me. I’ll have to see how this color change develops and decide what I want to do about it.

The Rest Of The Week

The rest of the week went better as I didn’t pump so hard. I think I’ll stick to a medium to high intensity and just let time do the work rather than forcing it. Tuesday and Wednesday were sessions I enjoyed, and I had a bath again on Friday. Friday’s training saw me reach a more reasonable 7.7 in length inside the tube. While girth looks to be about the same as it was last week.

I don’t plan on taking any measurements until around week 5. I’m not counting week 5 as part of the first month as I was just getting to grips with the X30. For next week, I’ll be taking it a little easier and just focusing on taking smaller steps.