Bathmate Log: Week 2

This week I started to pump up to a higher pressure level and see where I could get. I took it easier last week just to get used to the new pump. The other thing I was aiming to do this week was increase my session time from 10 to 15 minutes. I did this on Monday during my morning shower and I could tell even then that the Hydromax X30 can really give a high degree of suction.

Some Pain

It was painful to pump that hard and I kept getting my testicles and scrotum drawn towards the entrance of the pump, being squashed. Ouch! I had to adjust by holding them out of the way when I put my penis inside the pump. That seemed to work well, and it wasn’t as painful for the next few days. Though I did look at the page on testicle pain to make sure everything was ok. I wish the manufacturer dx products had mentioned this in their instructions. I searched online about this and found that many other guys were having the same problem. There is a comfort ring you can buy for the X30, so I might get it if it continues to be a problem for me. Why they didn’t just make the Bathmate comfortable in the first place? – I do not know!

Good Sessions And An Idea

Anyway, I was getting some good pump sessions in, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. I got a really good girth expansion after those 15 minute sessions. I was able to hit the 7.5 inches mark again inside the tube. I know it will take a little time to start going beyond that, but that’s ok. There is no girth measurement on this penis pump but I suppose the penis does look distorted when it’s in a tube of water so you couldn’t get a true reading. Still, it would be an idea to have a base width measurement as a rough guide to how you are expanding.

On Friday I decided to try the pump in the bath tub. I don’t take baths too often but I thought it might be more relaxing and comfortable to do my sessions laying down in the tub. Boy was I right! It was easier to use that way too! I might go for a bath a couple of days a week when I have some more time in the morning.

So, I found that I pump quite hard. But I still want to see how far I can go, I mean REALLY max it out and see what the limit is for me. After a break away this weekend (I’m going to visit some friends in Florida) I’ll get my session in on Monday next week and see what happens.